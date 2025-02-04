The accident is said to have taken place in this shopping center. Google Maps

A shopping trip in England turns into a horror experience for a family: five-year-old Freddie Farrow is hit by a falling mirror in a shopping center. An investigation is launched.

Investigations show that the mirror may have been incorrectly fitted, with a German company believed to have installed it between 2015 and 2016 being the focus.

While the legal investigation is ongoing, the family and his school are mourning the loss of the boy, who his principal described as a "little star". Show more

A shopping trip takes a tragic turn: Five-year-old Freddie Farrow dies after a large mirror falls on him in a shopping center in Colchester, England. His mother is forced to watch the accident. A court is now investigating whether the child's death could have been avoided - and is also looking at a German company that is said to have installed the mirror. This is reported by RTL.

July 27, 2024 was supposed to be an ordinary day. Freddie Farrow is out shopping with his mother Natasha Ingham and a friend when he is fascinated by a mirror about 1.80 meters high. Curious, he touches it - and the next moment the heavy glass falls over and buries the boy beneath it.

Paramedics and police officer try to save lives

When police officer Michael Pannell arrives a few minutes later, he sees a shocking sight: "The glass was broken and there was a considerable amount of blood on the floor." Together with paramedics, he fights for Freddie's life. The boy is flown to a clinic by rescue helicopter.

But the doctors quickly discover that Freddie has suffered a serious head injury and skull fractures. His condition deteriorates rapidly - the swelling of his brain increases. On August 2, the parents have to make an unimaginably difficult decision: The life-support measures are switched off. Freddie dies in his mother's arms.

How could the mirror fall over?

The central question: was the accident avoidable? According to investigations, a wall bracket was still attached to the back of the mirror. There were four pieces of wood glued between it and the mirror - possibly an inadequate construction.

"In my opinion, this piece was broken and had not served its purpose, leaving the mirror virtually free-standing," an investigator told the Daily Mail.

A British court is now investigating whether it was a case of faulty assembly or neglect of safety regulations. Particularly explosive: a German company that was commissioned to install the mirror between 2015 and 2016 is now the focus of the investigation.

Parents and school mourn Freddie

While the legal investigation is ongoing, the family is left with nothing but immense pain. "Coming to terms with the loss of Fred is a terrible, exhausting, daily task," says his father.

His school is also deeply affected. Principal Polly Bradford describes Freddie as a "little star" who was "always polite, well-mannered and caring".

