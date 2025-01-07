The young man died on a boat trip. (symbolic image) PantherMedia / Inna Talan

An Italian boy collapses during a boat trip in Egypt and dies despite medical assistance. The family questions the treatment and seeks legal assistance.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A boy (9) has died in Egypt.

The boy from Italy suddenly lost consciousness during a boat trip.

Despite immediate medical treatment, he died shortly afterwards. Show more

A nine-year-old boy from Italy tragically died during a vacation in Egypt. Mattia C., who was staying with his family in the coastal town of Marsa Alam, suddenly lost consciousness during a boat trip. Despite immediate medical treatment, he died shortly afterwards.

The incident occurred on January 5, when Mattia complained of a severe headache in the middle of the sea and fainted, writes "Il Gazzetino". A doctor at the resort diagnosed heatstroke and treated him with an infusion and medication. But instead of being taken to hospital, the boy was sent back to his hotel room. There, his condition deteriorated rapidly.

Authorities investigate the incident

That night, the parents decided to take their son to hospital, but it was too late. Mattia fell into a coma and died in the early hours of the morning. The exact cause of death is still unclear, but a brain haemorrhage is suspected. The boy's father, Marco C., expressed doubts about the medical care and emphasized that his son was in perfect health until the incident.

The family has called in a lawyer who has already contacted the Italian embassy in Cairo to investigate the incident further. The vacation, which was planned as a relaxing break, ended in a nightmare.

What exactly happened remains unclear to this day. The father tells the newspaper: "All I can say is that my son was fine until he fainted."