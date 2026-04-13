The background is currently being investigated in more detail. IMAGO/NurPhoto/Adnan Farzat

The case of the imprisoned boy in Alsace is taking an even more shocking turn: according to the authorities, the child was not only held for over a year - the father is even said to have monitored the van on camera.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A nine-year-old boy was kept in a van in Alsace for over a year and severely neglected.

When he was found, he could no longer walk and was lying under a blanket next to excrement.

The father is said to have monitored the vehicle with a camera and only cared for the child sporadically. Show more

New details are emerging in the case of the nine-year-old boy who was freed from a van in Hagenbach, France. According to the public prosecutor's office in Mulhouse, the child had been locked up in extreme conditions for months.

When the boy was found, he was lying naked, severely malnourished and in an embryonic position under a blanket - next to his own excrement. Due to the long isolation, he was no longer able to walk.

Particularly explosive: the father is said to have monitored the van parked in the yard with a video camera. According to the public prosecutor's office, recordings show that he went to the vehicle twice a day to put something in it for the child.

Man and partner in custody

The 43-year-old man was arrested. His partner is also in custody. According to the information available so far, she is said to have urged that the boy be admitted to a psychiatric facility. The father locked him in the van instead.

According to investigators, the boy stated that there had been considerable tension within the family. There were also two other children living in the apartment.

The authorities assume that the boy was held in the vehicle between fall 2023 and the end of 2024. He was taken to a hospital in Mulhouse after his release and is being cared for there.