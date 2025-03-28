After a boy alerted them using a pizza code word, Italian police were able to stop an act of violence in the family. (archive picture) sda/Christoph Sator/dpa

A ten-year-old prevented worse things from happening in Italy: when his father struck, the boy alerted the police with a "pizza order". Only the code alerted the officers after repeated calls.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you A ten-year-old boy in Italy used a code word to alert the police to domestic violence.

When his father beat his wife and children, the boy initially called the police in the province of Latina without success.

It was only when he said the sentence "I want to order pizza" that the officers pricked up their ears and were ultimately able to stop the violence. Show more

A ten-year-old boy from Italy probably prevented something worse with a simple sentence on the phone. When his father repeatedly became violent towards the family, the child alerted the police with a phone call - and the code "I want to order pizza".

According to media reports, the boy had already tried to get help beforehand. He had remained silent on the first call - out of fear or in the hope that the police would recognize the situation anyway. But it was not until the second call to 112 that the officers recognized the urgency of the situation.

Police officers put an end to the violence

Thanks to the "pizza order", the emergency call center in the Italian province of Latina responded immediately. The carabiniere on duty asked the boy specific questions: Was someone hurting him? Was he in danger? The ten-year-old remained silent, but according to the newspaper "Il Messaggero", the officer heard shouting in the background - apparently from a scuffle.

The emergency services did not hesitate for long, located the phone and sent out a patrol. When they arrived at the apartment a few minutes later, they caught the father in the act of beating his wife and children. The police intervened immediately and put an end to the violence.

Life-saving pizza code

An emergency decision was issued against the father, who had to leave the apartment immediately. The chief of police and the provincial commander of the Carabinieri praised the responsiveness of both the boy and the emergency worker.

"I want to order pizza" - this sentence could also have become a life-saving signal this time. In recent years, it has established itself worldwide as a code for drawing attention to domestic violence without directly alerting the perpetrator. Most recently, the pizza phrase attracted attention when a woman in London was freed from a violent situation.