Video goes viral Boy damages golden crown in Beijing museum

Nicole Agostini

21.12.2025

Art needs respect - and caution: in China, a child damages a gold wedding crown. It's not the first incident of this kind in a museum.

21.12.2025, 20:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In China, a child has thrown down and damaged a two-kilogram gold crown during an exhibition.
  • The crown belongs to Chinese blogger Zhang Kaiy and was part of a public presentation.
  • Art accidents in museums happen again and again. Experts urge more caution and respect for works of art.
Show more

Oh, no. And the two-kilogram golden crown is already broken. A video from China is currently going viral in which a child throws down a golden crown during an exhibition.

The golden wedding crown belongs to Chinese blogger Zhang Kaiy.

Art accidents in museums happen often. This spring, another video went viral in which a man destroyed a chair belonging to the artist Nicola Bolla in a museum in Italy.

What will happen to the broken golden crown now?

Respect for art and caution are always required in museums. Watch the video to find out whether the child's parents in Beijing have been reported to the police and whether they will have to pay for the damage.

