A cell phone video shows a local resident trying to explain to the man how to use a lighter.

A young man from an isolated indigenous tribe in the Brazilian Amazon has briefly approached a river community before voluntarily returning to his people.

The encounter took place on Wednesday evening in Bela Rosa on the Purus River in the southwestern Amazon, CNN reports.

The man was wearing only a small loincloth and was barefoot.

Footage shows him calm and in apparently good health as he carries wood. Locals suspect he was asking for fire. A cell phone video shows a local resident trying to explain to the man how to use a lighter.

On Thursday, the man returned to the forest

Representatives from Brazil's indigenous affairs agency, Funai, arrived shortly afterwards and took the man to a nearby facility. According to a Funai statement, he returned to the forest on Thursday afternoon.

A team of health experts was dispatched to check whether the young man had been exposed to diseases to which isolated tribes have no immunity. Surveillance has also been set up to prevent people from visiting the site of the isolated tribe.

Brazil has a policy of not actively seeking contact with these groups. Instead, protected and monitored areas are set up, such as Mamoriá Grande near the meeting place.

This approach aims to ensure the autonomy and safety of the isolated tribes while minimizing potential health and cultural risks from unwanted contact.

