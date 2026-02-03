The boy then had to walk several kilometers home. (symbolic image) IMAGO/CHROMORANGE

An 11-year-old schoolboy from Veneto has been thrown off a public bus in northern Italy because he did not have the special "Olympic ticket". The boy had to walk home in the snow.

An 11-year-old schoolboy from northern Italy was expelled from a public bus because he did not have the special "Olympic ticket".

The incident took place on the bus route between Calalzo di Cadore and Cortina d'Ampezzo in the northern Italian province of Belluno. 11-year-old Riccardo was on his way home from school when he was dropped off by a bus because he did not have the "Olympic ticket" currently required in the region.

Instead of the special ticket costing 10 euros, the boy had only bought a regular bus ticket for 2.50 euros. In connection with the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, however, adjusted fares apply in the region. The bus driver therefore asked the boy to leave the vehicle.

Riccardo then had to make his way home on foot. According to media reports, this was more than six kilometers. At the time of the incident, winter conditions prevailed, it was snowing and temperatures were around freezing point.

The cold was particularly hard on the child. "He came home completely frozen, his lips were blue and his clothes were soaked up to his thighs," his mother Vera told the newspaper "Leggo".

Bus driver apologizes publicly

The incident quickly spread on social media and sparked a wave of outrage across the country. Many questioned whether it was proportionate to send an underage child off the bus because of an incorrect ticket - especially in winter conditions.

The bus driver has now also made a public statement. The 61-year-old apologized in an interview with Gazzettino: "I'm infinitely sorry. With a little distance, I should have paid for his ticket myself instead of letting him walk in the snow." The incident left him no peace, he said, and he had hardly slept out of remorse.

The driver explained that he had acted in accordance with clear instructions from the transport company. "We were told that people without a valid ticket had to get off," he said. He had also been under a lot of pressure that day, as there had been considerable delays due to the weather.

Personal invitation to the opening of the Olympic Games

Despite this, he did not want to deny responsibility. "I will accept all the consequences," said the bus driver. The transport company announced that it had launched an internal investigation.

In the end, the story took a positive turn for Riccardo. According to Italian media reports, the boy received a personal invitation to the opening ceremony of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. This invitation was confirmed by Giovanni Malagò, the president of the organizing committee.

"At first I thought it was a joke," Riccardo's mother told the news agency ANSA. "When the invitation was confirmed, my son was overjoyed." The 11-year-old is a keen skier. It remains to be seen what role he will play at the opening ceremony.