The five-year-old survived his odyssey relatively unscathed. Politia Sibiu

A missing boy has triggered a major search operation in Romania. Hundreds of emergency services combed through a forest for days. In the end, the five-year-old was found exhausted but alive.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A five-year-old boy disappeared in Romania in a forest area with brown bears and was only found days later.

Hundreds of emergency services searched for the child using drones, search dogs and thermal imaging cameras.

Despite the cold and rain, the boy survived almost unharmed. Show more

In Romania, a five-year-old has been found alive after days alone in a forest area full of brown bears. The boy had disappeared on the outskirts of the village of Sebișu de Jos on Monday while his father was carrying out repairs to an electric fence. In an unobserved moment, the boy ran into the forest and disappeared, as reported by the British news portal "NeedToKnow", among others.

A large-scale search operation then began involving hundreds of emergency services. Police, firefighters, mountain rescuers, soldiers and volunteers combed the impassable area with search dogs, drones and thermal imaging cameras. According to the authorities, the low temperatures during the night, heavy rain and the many large predators - especially bears - in the region were particularly dangerous.

It was not until around 1 p.m. on Wednesday that the crew of a helicopter discovered the boy around 2.5 kilometers from where he had disappeared. Rescue specialist Mihail Soare was roped down to him. The boy was conscious and had sought shelter among the trees.

Father "trembling with happiness"

The rescuer was deeply moved after the rescue. "It's a very emotional moment. I never thought I would experience something like this," said Soare according to "NeedToKnow". He continued: "I have two children myself, the emotions were overwhelming."

The five-year-old was then taken to a children's hospital. Despite exhaustion and hypothermia, doctors described his condition as stable and he had not suffered any serious injuries. His father said after the reunion that he was "shaking with happiness".

Given the conditions in the Carpathian Mountains, the Romanian authorities are calling it a miracle. The police are routinely investigating the incident, but are currently assuming that the boy merely got lost.

Video from the resort