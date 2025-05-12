After the outing, the boy became seriously ill. (symbolic image) Alexander Heinl/dpa-tmn

A trip to the petting zoo turns into a nightmare for a family from Wales: their four-year-old son becomes infected with a dangerous parasite - the vacation ends up costing over 5,000 euros.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A four-year-old fell ill with cryptosporidium after a visit to a petting zoo.

While on vacation in Spain, he was treated in a clinic for around 5000 euros.

Dozens of other visitors reported similar infections - the farm stopped all contact with the animals. Show more

What began as a harmless family outing ended in an expensive emergency situation for a family from Wales: their four-year-old son became infected with a parasite after visiting a petting zoo and had to be treated abroad.

As the British newspaper "Daily Mail" reports, little Michael visited a petting zoo in South Wales with his grandmother. Two days later, during a family vacation in Spain, the first symptoms appeared: Fever, exhaustion and severe diarrhea. The parents initially suspected a harmless stomach upset - but the boy's condition deteriorated rapidly.

Michael was finally admitted to a private clinic in Spain. The treatment cost the family around 5000 euros. After three days, the four-year-old was allowed to leave the clinic again - fully recovered. Only after returning to Wales did a laboratory test provide clarity: Michael had become infected with the parasite Cryptosporidium - most likely during the visit to the petting zoo.

Michael is not an isolated case. According to the health authorities, at least 74 other people have been infected after visiting the same farm. The operators have now suspended all petting and feeding activities and are working with the authorities.

Cryptosporidium is highly contagious

The parasite can also occur in natural waters, as a case from Scotland shows: A woman there became seriously ill after swimming in the sea with friends. The cause was also Cryptosporidium - probably due to contaminated water. According to environmentalists, wastewater is regularly discharged into rivers and coastal waters in Scotland - especially in popular seaside resorts.

The parasite is transmitted via animal contact, contaminated surfaces or contaminated water. Even the smallest amounts are enough to cause severe symptoms, especially in children or immunocompromised people.

Typical symptoms include diarrhea and abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting and sometimes blood in the stool.

The illness usually lasts one to two weeks, but can last much longer in severe cases.