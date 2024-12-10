  1. Residential Customers
The anger of the people Boys pee on Hafiz al-Assad's bust

Nicole Agostini

10.12.2024

This video footage shows the joy of the Syrians as they destroy the many statues of the Assad clan, which has ruled for decades. Even children take their anger out on the monuments.

10.12.2024, 21:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Last weekend, Syria's dictator Bashar al-Assad was overthrown.
  • Since then, the population has taken to the streets and destroyed everything reminiscent of the Assad clan's reign of terror.
Show more

People on the streets cheer as they destroy statues of the dictator Bashar al-Assad. Since the regime was toppled on December 8, the people have been destroying one statue after another.

In the video, you can see how happy the Syrians are to smash the monuments of the Assad clan, which has ruled for decades.

