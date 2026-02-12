This is not the first time that Turkish MPs have come to blows. The appointment of Akin Gürlek as Minister of Justice caused great resentment among the opposition in parliament in Ankara.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A physical altercation broke out in the Turkish parliament during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Minister of Justice, Akin Gürlek.

The opposition party tried to prevent his appointment, as Gürlek is considered highly controversial as the former chief prosecutor in Istanbul.

Despite the escalated debate, Gürlek took his oath of office. Show more

On Wednesday, there was a physical altercation between MPs in the Turkish parliament in Ankara during the swearing-in of the new justice minister. The background to this was the appointment of Akin Gürlek by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which had been decided as part of a cabinet reshuffle. Members of the opposition tried hard to prevent him from being sworn in because Gürlek had previously led several trials against opposition politicians as Istanbul's chief prosecutor and is considered controversial.

Debate escalated

This led to heated debates in the plenary, during which MPs from the ruling AKP party and the Republican People's Party (CHP) initially argued loudly and then shoved each other and exchanged blows. The situation briefly escalated into a physical scuffle, whereupon the speaker of parliament interrupted the session for around 15 minutes until order was restored.

Despite the turmoil, Akin Gürlek finally took the oath of office, surrounded by MPs from the governing majority.

The incident occurred in the context of a broader government reshuffle, which also saw other ministries reshuffled, and was seen as an expression of the deep political tensions in Turkey.

