Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro must stand trial for an allegedly planned coup. This was announced by the country's Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Brazil's Attorney General Paulo Gonet accused ex-President Jair Bolsonaro and 33 other suspects in February of planning a coup d'état in which Bolsonaro's successor, current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was to be poisoned and Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes was to be killed, and the Brazilian Supreme Court has now admitted the charges.

All five judges of the First Chamber followed the request of the Attorney General's Office. This means that the former head of state (2019-2022) and seven alleged co-conspirators are now formal defendants in criminal proceedings. Bolsonaro rejects the accusations against him. He faces several years in prison if convicted.

Investigators are convinced that the right-wing ex-military man planned a coup in a criminal organization with his allies in order to stay in power after his election defeat in October 2022 against President Lula, who is still in office today. On 8 January 2023, Bolsonaro's supporters, who refused to recognize Lula's election victory, stormed Congress, the seat of government and the Supreme Court in the capital Brasília, causing considerable damage.

"The criminal organization took all the necessary steps to overthrow the legitimately elected government," said judge Alexandre de Moraes. The attempted overthrow had only failed because the leadership of the armed forces did not join the coup.

Parallels to the storming of the Capitol in Washington

The images of the riots went around the world at the time and were reminiscent of the storming of the US Congress in Washington by supporters of then-elected President Donald Trump, who refused to accept his defeat against Joe Biden. Bolsonaro was also referred to as the "Trump trope" due to his rhetoric and conduct in office.

In addition to the ex-president, seven other men have been charged in the proceedings, including the former head of the civil service Alexandre Ramagem, the former justice minister Anderson Torres and the former defense minister Braga Netto. They are accused of attempting to violently abolish the democratic rule of law, planning a coup d'état and forming a criminal organization. They also deny the accusations.

In the first phase of the criminal proceedings before the Supreme Court, the prosecution and defense can now request the presentation of evidence and summon witnesses. After the pleadings, the court will pass judgment on the case and decide whether to convict or acquit the defendants.

Bolsonaro faces up to twelve years in prison

If convicted, Bolsonaro and his co-defendants face up to twelve years in prison for the coup d'état charge alone. There is no right of appeal against the Supreme Court's ruling. Bolsonaro is already banned from holding public office until 2030.

A whole series of proceedings are currently underway against the ex-president. The police are also accusing him of illegally selling jewelry and luxury watches, which he received as official gifts from Saudi Arabia during his time in office, to enrich himself. Bolsonaro has always denied this as well. According to investigators, he also had vaccination passports for himself, family members and employees forged during the coronavirus pandemic.