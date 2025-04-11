Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil, was stabbed in the stomach with a knife and seriously injured by an assassin in 2018. Archivbild: Tania Regio/Agencia Brazil/dpa

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to hospital due to severe abdominal pain. This is related to the stab wound he suffered in an assassination attempt during the 2018 election campaign, the opposition leader in the Senate, Rogério Marinho, announced via the X platform.

According to a spokesperson for his party, the 70-year-old had complained of pain at a party event in the north-eastern state of Rio Grande do Norte.

He was taken to a clinic and then transferred by helicopter to a larger hospital. Show more

Marinho accompanied Bolsonaro to a party event in the north-eastern state of Rio Grande do Norte. The ex-president was first taken to a municipal hospital in the morning and then transferred by helicopter to a private clinic in the city of Natal. The 70-year-old's condition was stable, according to an initial medical report. He did not require surgery "at the moment", said a doctor treating him.

Bolsonaro was stabbed in the stomach with a knife and seriously injured by an assassin in Juiz de Fora in the state of Minas Gerais in September 2018 while he was a presidential candidate. Since then, he has had to undergo several operations.

The ex-president is currently facing charges of planning a coup against the government of his successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following his election defeat in October 2022. In March, the Supreme Court admitted a corresponding charge against the former head of state and seven alleged co-conspirators. If convicted, he could face several years in prison.