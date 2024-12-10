Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has complained of headaches following a fall in October. Marcelo Camargo/Agencia Brazil/dpa

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has undergone emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage. His condition is being monitored in intensive care.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is in intensive care after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

The hemorrhage was caused by a fall in October.

According to the hospital, Lula is doing well. Show more

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is recovering in intensive care following an operation for a hemorrhage inside his skull. This was announced by the Sirio Libanes Hospital in São Paulo on Tuesday. The 79-year-old head of state had complained of headaches after a fall in October.

The hospital stated that Lula was doing well. He was under observation in a bed in the intensive care unit. He had traveled about 1000 kilometers south from the capital Brasília to São Paulo for treatment. An announcement from the presidential office was still pending.

After his fall, Lula had canceled a trip to the Brics summit in Russia, as his office announced at the time. He suffered a visible wound to the back of his head, just above the neck.

dpa