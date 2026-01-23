It was supposed to be the best day of her life. But on the way to the wedding, the vintage car with the bride on board leaves the road and crashes into a power pole. The celebration is canceled and several people end up in hospital.

Groom waits in vain Bride has an accident in her wedding car on the way to the ceremony

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Bavaria, a wedding car crashed into a power pole on the way to the ceremony.

The father-in-law was seriously injured and had to be freed from the vehicle by the fire department.

The bride and her bridesmaid were slightly injured and the wedding was canceled.

A bride in Bavaria was involved in a serious traffic accident on the way to her own wedding, of all places. The 31-year-old and her bridesmaid were traveling in a white vintage car to the wedding ceremony in Rechtmehring in the district of Mühldorf on Saturday.

Her 62-year-old father-in-law was at the wheel. While the groom and the wedding guests were already waiting at the ceremony location, the car suddenly left the road and crashed head-on into a power pole.

Fire department has to remove the roof of the classic car

The scene for the emergency services was dramatic. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by the fire department using heavy equipment. To do this, the roof of the classic car was removed.

The man suffered serious injuries and was flown to hospital in a rescue helicopter.

The bride and her 34-year-old bridesmaid also had to be rescued from the damaged vehicle. Both were taken to hospital with minor injuries and bruises.

Electricity had to be switched off

The impact damaged the electricity pylon so severely that the power supply in the area of the accident initially had to be switched off. Only then were the emergency services able to work safely.

It is still unclear why the classic car left the road. According to the police, a technical defect in the steering could have played a role. The investigation is ongoing.

A wedding celebration was out of the question after the accident. Instead of going down the aisle, the bride had to go to hospital. The planned wedding ceremony was canceled.

In addition to the injuries, there was also considerable damage to property. The historic vehicle was badly damaged. The police estimate the damage to be in the five-figure range.