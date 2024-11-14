#fyp #whereisthelove ♬ original sound - Sara Lones @kalina_marie_23 This is our entrance to our Masqurade ball. The Masqurade ball that I have talked EXCESSIVELY about for the last 10 months. The same ball that I not only digitally invited over 75 people to. But ALSO spent money to send 25 beautiful invitations out to. FIVE PEOPLE SHOWED UP!!!!!!! Like, are you kidding me!?!? As you see in the video, we enter the venue. And no one is there. The invite said 1pm. My mom messaged me at 1:15 that no one was there. My husband and I finally showed up at 2oclock, to 5 people. In a venue planned for 40. I dreamed that I would walk in to a bunch of people cheering us on. Hooting and hollering for us in celebration……but all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had NO idea how to deal with her venue being almost completely empty. All the wasted food and drinks. All the empty tables and chairs. Every moment of my reception changed to adapt. Did we still make the most of it?? You bet your SWEET @$$ we did. But did this video just take all the good moments and shoot them out of the water for a second, F$&K yea it did 😔 It just makes me think, like, why? What did we do? Am I that bad of a person? What did my husband ever do to deserve any of this? Why couldn’t we matter enough for people to show up? I still have “friends” that haven’t even messaged me to congratulate me or tell me why they didn’t come. It truly makes me sick. I honestly can’t wrap my head around this yet. But all I know is, I have my man. My baby. And family that shows up when I need them. And for that, I will be thankful ❤️ #FAIL

She had actually invited 75 people, but in the end only five showed up to the wedding reception. On TikTok, the disappointed Kalina Marie gives vent to her frustration. The bride doesn't know why no one showed up.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kalina Marie and her husband Shane were bitterly disappointed on their wedding day when only five of the 75 invited guests showed up.

The young woman from the US state of Oregon went viral with her story on TikTok.

For Kalina Marie, it remains unclear why the guests stayed away. Hardly anyone apologized or gave her an explanation.

Kalina Marie emphasizes that she is grateful for her family and the support from the TikTok community. Show more

"POV: You planned the most beautiful arrival. Only to open the doors to an empty venue." Kalina Marie and her husband Shane experienced this horror at their wedding.

They have been a couple for nine years and have been engaged since Christmas 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kalina Marie and Shane had to wait a little until the big day. In January of this year, the couple announced the date for their wedding ceremony in October.

The young woman from the US state of Oregon had been looking forward to her big moment for ten months. Over 75 people were invited, 40 had confirmed, everything was planned, decorated and prepared. In the end, however, only five people showed up, as the bride disappointedly announces in a video on TikTok. The clip has been viewed more than eight and a half million times so far.

In the video, the door to the venue, which is decorated with fairy lights, lanterns and balloons, opens and the bride and groom enter the room together with their son to the song "When I Look at You" by Miley Cyrus - but instead of a cheering crowd, Kalina Marie and Shane are greeted by an almost empty room.

A shock for the bride and groom. Kalina Marie writes that she had to "pull herself together" to smile when she realized what had just happened to them. She writes on TikTok: "All the wasted food and drinks. All the empty tables and chairs."

The invitation said 1 pm. At 1.15 pm, her mother wrote her a message saying that no one was there. Her husband and Kalina Marie then decided to give people a little more time and turned up at 2 pm. But in the end, only five people were waiting for the couple. "In a venue that was meant for 40."

Disappointed bride asks herself: "Why? What have we done?"

Kalina Marie's followers can't believe what happened to the young woman. The sympathy is huge and it has been commented on over 17,000 times. "My heart hurts for you," wrote one user. And someone else suggested: "Let's do it again. This time invite me and the rest of us. We'll show up. I love you, beautiful, and congratulations!!!"

On TikTok, Kalina tells Marie how sad the whole thing makes her. Even days after the wedding, she still can't understand why no one showed up. "The biggest question is: 'Why? And I don't know."

She hasn't really received any messages with explanations or apologies. She asks herself: "Why? What have we done? Am I such a bad person? What did my husband do to deserve all this? Why weren't we important enough for people to come?" The couple now had to come to terms with the grief of deleting many people from their lives.

Like every girl, Kalina Marie had actually dreamed of entering the room in front of a group of people cheering. But in the end, they had just "made the best of the evening". The disappointed bride says: "I know I have my husband. My baby. And a family that will show up when I need them. And I'm grateful for that."

