A stream of debris fell near Brienz back in June 2023. (archive image)

For some time now, the uppermost part of the pile of rubble has been moving with increasing speed. 1.2 million cubic meters of rock could hit the village. The municipality is preparing an evacuation.

The uppermost part of the debris pile above Brienz GR has accelerated considerably. Up to 1.2 million cubic meters of rock debris could move towards the village, according to the municipality of Albula. The municipal management team is preparing a precautionary evacuation.

The timing of this had not yet been determined on Saturday morning. Unlike the "island" in summer 2023, no longer warning times can be expected, the municipality also announced on Saturday.

Measurements by the municipality's early warning service showed that the uppermost part of the rubble pile has been moving at a rate of more than 30 centimetres per day at times since the second half of September.

Although the situation is expected to calm down, a flow of debris from the rubble pile can unfortunately not be ruled out, according to the municipal management team. It could be triggered by further precipitation, a rockfall from above onto the scree slope or even by the continuing high speeds.

On Saturday evening in Tiefencastel GR, the municipal management team, together with experts in geology and natural hazards and officials from the canton of Graubünden, will inform the population about the current situation and the planned measures.

Huge flow of debris last year

Brienz was last evacuated on May 12, 2023. Up to two million cubic meters of rock were threatening to fall from the mighty mountainside above the village - with a volume equivalent to 2,000 single-family homes.

On the night of June 16, 2023, 1.2 million cubic meters of rock also fell as a huge stream of debris. This stopped just before the village and spared it. At the beginning of July 2023, the people of Brienz were able to return to their homes.

In mid-March 2024, several thousand cubic meters of rock material once again fell above the village. The Grisons mountain village was spared. Because the plateau, the largest and highest part above the village at five million cubic meters, was sliding towards the valley at a rate of 4.3 meters per year, new crevasses were constantly forming. As a result, parts of the rock face lost support and collapsed.

Most recently, in May of this year, heavy rainfall also led to an increase in falling blocks and rocks from the landslide. However, according to the authorities, there was no danger to the village at that time either.

