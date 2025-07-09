First the alleged slap video, now the ignored gesture in London. During the state visit to England, Brigitte Macron ignores the outstretched hand of her husband Emmanuel. Diplomatic faux pas or statement?

During French President Emmanuel Macron's recent state visit to the UK, the behavior of his wife Brigitte once again caused rumors.

When leaving the government plane at RAF Northolt in London, Macron gallantly offered his wife his hand to help her descend in her high heels. However, Brigitte Macron ignored the gesture and clung to the railing instead.

The scene is reminiscent of an incident in May during a visit to Vietnam, when Brigitte Macron grabbed her husband's face with both hands as he got off the plane and pushed him aside.

The Vietnam video shows the door of the plane being opened and Macron facing his wife with a serious expression on his face. Shortly afterwards, Brigitte's hands can be seen moving quickly towards Macron's face. The president appears surprised, notices the open doors and diplomatically waves to the cameras waiting at the foot of the plane's stairs.

Cold shoulder in London: faux pas or calculation?

Despite the incident in London, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron presented themselves professionally during the state visit to England.

On arrival, they were greeted by Prince William and Princess Kate and later received by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Official photo of the state visit: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte at the banquet at Windsor Castle on July 8, 2025 (from left to right). KEYSTONE

The official appointments - including a carriage ride through Windsor and a state banquet - went off without a hitch. Brigitte Macron was friendly towards the British public and exchanged cordial gestures with Queen Camilla.

Whether the latest incident between Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron is due to a breakdown in diplomatic protocol or personal differences remains unclear.

