In the show, singles meet their new partners on their wedding day. (symbolic image) Silas Stein/dpa

Following allegations of sexual violence, Channel 4 has taken the dating show "Married At First Sight" off the air for the time being. Two women speak of being raped during filming.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Channel 4 has taken the dating show "Married At First Sight" off the air for the time being and removed all seasons following serious allegations of abuse, including alleged rape during filming.

This was triggered by a BBC report in which several women described sexual assaults, while the accused denied the allegations.

The broadcaster emphasizes that it reacted quickly and launched an external investigation, but rejects criticism of inadequate protective measures. Show more

Following allegations of abuse, the British broadcaster Channel 4 has removed the popular dating show "Married At First Sight" from its program for the time being. There are allegations of sexual violence.

All previous seasons of the show have been removed from both streaming and linear services, the broadcaster announced.

On Monday evening, a BBC report caused a stir. Two women claimed to have been raped during the filming of the show, while a third woman described sexual misconduct.

Singles meet in show on wedding day

In the show, which is produced by the production company CPL, singles are brought together by experts and only get to know each other on the day of their wedding. According to the BBC, the show is described as a "daring social experiment". The marriages that take place are not legally binding. Viewers accompany the couples on their honeymoon, for example.

"In April, Channel 4 received serious allegations against a small number of former participants, allegations which we understand these individuals deny," the broadcaster's statement reads. An external investigation into the well-being of the participants had already been commissioned in April. At least until the results of the investigation are available and also to avoid speculation, the show has been taken off the air.

Channel 4: acted "quickly and appropriately"

One named participant told the BBC that her "match" had gone too far during sex during filming and had crossed the line. In a statement, the contestant denied "any allegations of sexual misconduct", according to the BBC.

According to the broadcaster, the production team was informed a few days after the incident. Shortly afterwards, the couple were removed from the show over concerns about a potentially unhealthy relationship, according to the BBC.

In the wake of the allegations, there are also possible failures in the protection and care measures. Channel 4 believes that when concerns were raised about the welfare of contestants, it acted swiftly and appropriately, says managing director Priya Dogra, according to the broadcaster's statement. "Claims to the contrary" are "firmly rejected". Lawyers for the production company also stated that they had acted appropriately.