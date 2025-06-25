The UK wants to order more than 100 fighter jets from the USA: Twelve of them are to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons. London is thus expanding its nuclear doctrine, which until now has only relied on submarines.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The UK wants to order 138 F-35 jets from the USA.

Twelve of them are to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Until now, London has relied solely on submarines for its nuclear deterrent. Show more

During the current NATO summit in The Hague, the UK government announced its decision to purchase state-of-the-art fighter jets from the USA to strengthen its nuclear deterrent.

At least twelve F-35A aircraft capable of dropping nuclear bombs are to be ordered. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the British decision as an important contribution to the transatlantic military alliance's nuclear deterrent.

An F-35A fighter jet flies at the 60th Chicago Air Water Show. Archive image: Keystone

After the end of the Cold War, the UK had curtailed the strategic role of the Royal Air Force and relied solely on its submarine fleet for nuclear deterrence. The current U-turn marks the most significant strengthening of the deterrence program for decades, the government in London announced.

Mass order of 138 F-35 jets

"In times of radical uncertainty, we can no longer take peace for granted, which is why my government is investing in our national security," Prime Minister Keir Starmer was quoted as saying in the announcement.

The purchase of the F-35A jets, which can be equipped with both conventional and nuclear weapons, will herald "a new era". "We must all do more to protect the Euro-Atlantic area for generations to come," said Starmer.

The fighter jets, estimated at a unit price of around 80 million US dollars (equivalent to 64.4 million Swiss francs), are part of a long-planned mass order of 138 F-35 jets. What is new is that a dozen of these aircraft are now also to be capable of deploying nuclear weapons.

Apart from Russia, only the UK and France have their own nuclear weapons in Europe.

F-35A to carry B61-12 nuclear bombs

The British Guardian reports that the plan is to equip the aircraft with US B61-12 nuclear bombs, which have three times the destructive power of those dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945.

At their summit in The Hague, the Netherlands, the 32 NATO states want to adopt a new spending target today, which will entail billions in investment in armaments and infrastructure up to 2035.

New threats from Russia are cited as the main reason for the biggest arms build-up since the end of the Cold War.