Frances and Patrick Connolly hit the Euromillions jackpot. Their first purchase stuns.

A Northern Irish couple won a huge sum in the lottery in 2019. Their first purchase was unexpectedly modest.

Frances and Patrick Connolly won the Euromillions jackpot of 128.73 million francs in 2019.

They shared £60 million with family and friends, invested in luxury goods and set up a charity.

Their first purchase after winning was symbolically modest: a three-pack of underwear. Show more

Frances and Patrick Connolly from Northern Ireland experienced an incredible moment of happiness in January 2019 when they won the Euromillions jackpot worth the equivalent of 128.73 million Swiss francs, as reported by The Sun. Despite their sudden wealth, they remained down-to-earth. Frances emphasizes that money changes your life, but not your personality. Their first purchase after winning was surprisingly simple: new underwear.

The Connollys quickly decided not to keep their winnings a secret. They informed their three daughters and the rest of the family. The news spread quickly, and soon friends and acquaintances knew of their good fortune. To escape the attention, they temporarily retreated to a hotel. There, Frances realized she had no fresh underwear, so the first purchase with her new wealth was a three-pack of panties.

They also invested in other things

In the following years, the Connollys invested in larger purchases. Frances bought her father a gold pocket watch, and the couple bought a mansion in Durham and several luxury cars. In total, they gave away 60 million pounds to family and friends.

But the Connollys also wanted to help others. They set up a charity that has provided support to tens of thousands of people over the past five years. Frances and Patrick show that generosity and modesty can go hand in hand, even with a large fortune.

