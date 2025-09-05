Angela Rayner must resign. KEYSTONE

Angela Rayner resigned from her position as Deputy Prime Minister of Great Britain on Friday. An investigation had revealed that she did not pay the prescribed taxes on a house purchase.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Angela Rayner has resigned as deputy prime minister of the UK following a tax scandal.

She is alleged to have saved around 40,000 pounds in taxes when buying an apartment in Hove.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer received the ethics adviser's report on Friday, and Rayner subsequently resigned. Show more

As the AP news agency reports, Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is drawing the consequences of an affair involving unpaid taxes. The 45-year-old submitted her resignation on Friday after an independent consultant found breaches of the standards for members of the government.

The purchase of an apartment on the south coast of England is at the center of the affair. Rayner admitted on Wednesday that she had not paid the full "stamp duty" - a tax due on property in the UK - on the purchase in Hove. According to media reports, this saved her around 40,000 pounds (around 46,000 francs).

Rayner criticized tax avoiders

Rayner herself had contacted the ethics advisor Laurie Magnus, who presented his report to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday. The latter confirmed that the politician had not fulfilled the integrity requirements for members of government.

The case is also explosive because Rayner had repeatedly voiced harsh criticism of tax avoiders in the past - particularly members of the previous Conservative government.

Rayner had been Deputy Prime Minister since July 2024 and was considered one of the most prominent voices in the Labour government. Whether she will retain another government post or return to parliament is currently unclear.