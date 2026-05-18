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No timetable for resignation British Deputy Prime Minister: Starmer refuses to leave in installments

SDA

18.5.2026 - 10:14

ARCHIVE - British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy arrives for a Cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photo: Kin Cheung/AP/dpa
ARCHIVE - British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy arrives for a Cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photo: Kin Cheung/AP/dpa
Keystone

According to his deputy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also rejects a resignation in installments.

Keystone-SDA

18.05.2026, 10:14

18.05.2026, 14:56

There is no timetable for his departure, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy told Sky News. Starmer is "the most resilient person" he knows. He had spoken to the politically troubled prime minister twice on Sunday.

"He made it very clear that he would carry on - in the service of the British people," said the Justice Minister, who warned of the consequences of the power struggle within the ruling Labour Party. If this continued for weeks, the British people would ditch the party at the next general election. "I have said that to all my colleagues and I cannot emphasize it enough," said Lammy.

Starmer has been under pressure since Labour's dismal results in the local and regional elections. A number of MPs have called for his resignation in recent days. Most recently, Health Minister Wes Streeting resigned and announced his intention to force Starmer into an election for the position of party leader. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is also considered a candidate, but he would first have to make it into parliament in the coming weeks.

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