Previously only seen in the James Bond films, this fall it will become a reality: a woman will take over as head of the legendary British MI6.

For the first time in the history of the British foreign intelligence service MI6, a woman is to take over its chief post. Blaise Metreweli, an anthropologist by training, will take over the role from current incumbent Richard Moore in the fall, according to the British government. Metreweli has worked for the British secret service since 1999 and is currently Director General of Technology and Innovation at MI6. She has spent most of her career in various roles in the Middle East and Europe.

Usually referred to simply as "C", the head of MI6 has operational responsibility for the intelligence service and is its only member to be named in public, according to the memo. Metreweli said she was honored to lead the service. As head of MI6, she will report to the Foreign Office.

Historic appointment

A woman at the head of the legendary secret service has only ever been seen in the James Bond films, where actress Judy Dench played the fictional M several times between 1995 and 2015.

The historic premiere now comes at a time "when the work of our intelligence services has never been more important", Prime Minister Keir Starmer was quoted as saying in the press release. "The UK is facing threats on an unprecedented scale - be it aggressors sending their spy ships into our waters or hackers using sophisticated cyber tactics to disrupt our public services." Foreign Minister David Lammy also emphasized the importance of the role "in times of global instability".