A carp fishing trip with US Vice President JD Vance has had repercussions for British Foreign Secretary David Lammy: he did not have the required license when fishing on his country estate.

The State Department spoke of an "administrative omission".

It is still unclear whether Lammy will have to pay a fine. Show more

The joint fishing trip by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Vice President JD Vance was actually intended to convey an image of transatlantic unity. Instead, it has now brought the British Environment Agency onto the scene.

As the Foreign Office admitted on Wednesday, Lammy did not have a valid license when carp fishing in his private lake on the Chevening House estate in Kent.

The Ministry spoke of an "administrative omission". The "necessary licenses were not obtained" for the diplomatic event last week.

Lammy had subsequently acquired the permit to fish for freshwater fish as soon as he was made aware of the error. It remains to be seen whether a fine will be imposed.

Vance was a guest of Lammy on Friday at the start of his UK vacation. The two first went to the carp pond before engaging in political discussions.

Despite their different political leanings, the two maintain a friendly relationship. Vance joked that his three children could "fish better than the British Foreign Secretary".