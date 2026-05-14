British Health Minister Wes Streeting has announced his resignation. It is widely expected that Streeting's move on Thursday will position him as a candidate for the leadership of the Labour Party against ailing Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Almost four years ago, the fall of the then Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson was triggered by the resignation of his Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who later ran for the party leadership.
Starmer has been up to his neck politically since his Labor Party lost the local and regional elections a week ago. Starmer had already had to listen to calls for his resignation because he had appointed Jeffrey Epstein confidant Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.
His government is also unpopular due to the weak economy, high cost of living and ailing public services. Calls for Starmer's resignation have largely come from backbenchers in the Commons. Political heavyweights such as Streeting, however, have so far remained in the cabinet.