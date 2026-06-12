David Hockney has died. The British painter was 88 years old. Image: picture alliance / dpa

David Hockney was considered one of the most influential contemporary European artists. His signature style was his seemingly carefree paintings of swimming pools, characterized by a play of light and color.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you British artist David Hockney has died at the age of 88.

He became world-famous for his colorful pool paintings and depictions of the Californian lifestyle.

In 2018, one of his works fetched around $90 million at auction, setting a record. Show more

The legendary British painter David Hockney has died. This was reported by the British news agency PA, citing his publicist. Hockney died “peacefully at home” shortly before his 89th birthday.

Hockney was considered one of the most influential contemporary European artists. His paintings of swimming pools, characterized by a unique interplay of light and color, became his trademark.

"The Splash" is one of David Hockney’s most famous Pop Art paintings. It was created in 1966. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

“David Hockney’s enduring legacy reflects his fundamental zest for life, his outstanding sense of humor, his immense generosity, and his inquiring curiosity,” the statement continues.

Painting broke auction record

Hockney was born on July 9, 1937, in Bradford, northern England, and grew up during the postwar years of economic hardship. After his first solo exhibition in the early 1960s, he moved to Hollywood and later lived alternately in the UK and California.

The sunny U.S. state offered him unprecedented freedoms, both as an artist and in his private life. Hockney never made a secret of the fact that he was gay, even when homosexuality was still illegal in Britain. Los Angeles became his new home—it was there that he had his house with the blue terrace and red flower pots, which he immortalized in many of his paintings.

One of his paintings broke the record for a living artist at an auction in 2018. The painting, titled “Pool With Two Artists,” sold for $90 million.

More videos from this section