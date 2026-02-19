  1. Residential Customers
After the arrest of ex-Prince Andrew Britons react: "He fully deserved it"

Samuel Walder

19.2.2026

The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is causing a stir in the United Kingdom. Following reactions from politicians and the royal family, members of the public are now also speaking out.

19.02.2026, 13:38

19.02.2026, 14:30

The arrest of Andrew Mountenbatten-Windsor has not only stirred up politics and the royal family, but also the British public.

After the British Prime Minister and King Charles have already spoken out, voices are now also being raised on the streets.

One man said in a survey: "I think it's a sign of the world we live in." A woman says: "No, I didn't think so. I thought they would go into hiding and get away with it."

See all the reactions in the video above.

