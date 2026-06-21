British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation. The 63-year-old Labour politician is thus bowing to pressure from his own party that has been mounting for months.

No time? blue News summarizes for you British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is stepping down.

The pressure on him had been mounting.

His rival within the party, Andy Burnham, has been elected to Parliament and could now become the leader of the Labour Party.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation. The 63-year-old Labour politician is thus bowing to pressure from his own party that has been mounting for months. He will step down as both Prime Minister and Labour Party leader but will remain in office until a successor is chosen, the politician said on Monday.

🚨 BREAKING: Keir Starmer gets emotional as he resigns as Prime Minister



"I shall spend more time on the most important job. Being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife Vic... and being best dad I can to my beautiful children, who have been my pride and joy" pic.twitter.com/3OaOMTqPLQ — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 22, 2026

Starmer has been in office since July 2024, after leading Labour to a landslide election victory. Since then, his approval ratings—as well as those of the party—have plummeted. The trigger for his resignation was the victory of his party colleague Andy Burnham in a special election last week. The popular former mayor of Greater Manchester had announced his intention to challenge Starmer for the party leadership and, by extension, the position of head of government.

Starmer bids farewell with a trembling voice

“Every decision I’ve made has been about putting the country I love first,” Starmer said. His party had spoken, and he wanted to listen: “For that reason, I will step down as leader of the Labour Party.” He would now take time for his family, Starmer said with a trembling voice, and shortly afterward embraced his wife Victoria, who had joined him in front of 10 Downing Street.

The Guardian reported as early as Sunday that Starmer would announce his resignation on Monday, “after enormous pressure from Labour MPs to clear the way for Andy Burnham to become Labour Party leader.” On Saturday, *The Observer* reported, citing sources within the Labour Party, that Starmer would resign on Monday and present a timeline for his departure.

According to the BBC, however, Downing Street stated as late as Saturday evening that the prime minister’s position had not changed since Friday. Following Burnham’s election victory, Starmer reaffirmed on Friday that he intended to remain in office and stand in any potential election for the party leadership.

Starmer gave no indication of this on social media

Manchester’s former mayor, Andy Burnham, had won the by-election in the Makerfield district on Thursday. Even before the election, it was considered a foregone conclusion that the popular former mayor of Manchester would force the hapless Starmer into a race for the party leadership in the event of a victory. Despite the win for his own party, the election result was therefore not good news for Starmer himself.

The prime minister gave no indication—at least on social media—that the pressure on him had increased dramatically over the past 48 hours. In an X post, he merely commented on today’s British Father’s Day. “Being a father is my greatest joy,” he wrote. The prime minister retreated to his country estate, Chequers, with his family over the weekend.

Being a dad is my greatest joy.



Today, I’m thinking about my dad, and the father I am to my children because of him.



Happy Father’s Day. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 21, 2026

According to reports, numerous MPs and cabinet members have been urging him to step down since Friday—including, according to Sky News, high-ranking figures such as Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Why the Prime Minister Was in Crisis

However, the turmoil surrounding the unpopular prime minister did not begin with his rival’s election victory. Even before that, Starmer was considered to be in serious trouble, and his party is currently in the midst of a historic crisis. In the local and regional elections in England, Scotland, and Wales, the party recently suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the right-wing populists of Reform UK.

Shortly thereafter, his support within the party dwindled dramatically. Over time, former Minister Streeting turned his back on him, and John Healey also resigned from his post as defense minister following a dispute over the defense budget. According to the PA news agency, more than 100 Labour MPs called for Starmer’s resignation.

“He’s a smart man; he knows that he’ll go down in history as the man who, in just five years, led the Labour Party from the second-worst result in its history to the second-best result in its history,” said former Home Secretary and Labor heavyweight Alan Johnson on Friday to LBC radio. Starmer is “a fighter”—but now, he added, the “harsh reality” must be faced.

Nigel Farage Calls for a New Election

Brexit champion Nigel Farage is now calling for a new election. His right-wing populist party, Reform UK, is ready to “bring about radical change,” he wrote in an X post.

If the Labour Party thinks it can simply replace the prime minister, “it’s in for a nasty surprise,” he warned. In polls, the right-wing populists have been ahead of the once-mainstream Labour and Conservative parties for months. However, the next general election is not scheduled until 2029.

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Starmer is already the sixth prime minister in ten years to announce his early resignation. In the United Kingdom, a prime minister’s resignation does not necessarily lead to a new election. Following Starmer’s announcement, the Labour Party will now select a new party leader, who will then also become prime minister.

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