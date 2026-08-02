Andy Burnham appears at a pub with his finance minister—and the post goes viral. Behind it are concrete relief measures for households and local businesses.

Here's what it's all about Politicians have always relied on approachability to win over voters. Right-wing parties such as the SVP and AfD strategically use folk festivals and regulars' tables to “establish a presence.”

The new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is portraying himself as down-to-earth and steady with a viral pub video.

He appears relaxed with his finance minister, enjoying beer and chips, after years of political crises in the United Kingdom.

Burnham's first measures are aimed at easing the financial burden on the public: eliminating the sales tax on electricity, offering cheaper bus fares, and reducing business taxes for pubs and clubs starting this spring. Summary created with

Successful politicians, both decades ago and today, have recognized that if you want to win the people’s favor, it’s not enough to make politics appealing. You also have to be approachable, relatable, and human—or as they say in Swiss German: You need a pinch of “Gmögigkeit.”

The fact that “Gmögigkeit” is an effective strategy has been evident in recent years among right-wing nationalists: They deliberately sought to connect with the people at folk festivals, sometimes organizing these events themselves and offering inexpensive sausages and beer. As a result, not a single August 1 celebration goes by today without the SVP making an effort to host the farmers’ breakfast.

Even the party known as “Alternative for Germany” (AfD)—which has some far-right elements—has stated in a strategy paper that it aims to “take over rural areas”: By 2029, it aims to have a presence in half of all municipalities in Germany and to organize gathering places where not only sausage and beer are served, but where far-right messages are also sprinkled in from time to time.

The new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is now proving that this kind of thing works on the left—and especially online. Burnham, who was known as the “King of the North” before his election as the second-highest-ranking Briton, scored a viral hit this week. The ingredients for the “Gmögigkeitsfaktor”: beer and chips (instead of sausage).

Burnham filmed himself sitting in a pub with his finance minister, John Healey (known as the “Chancellor of the Exchequer” on the big island), munching on bags of chips. The two gentlemen are in good spirits and are doing exactly what you do with beer and chips: having fun together.

The result: Burnham is thus emphasizing that, after a long period of political crises—he is the seventh British prime minister in ten years!—he exudes stability and gets along well with his finance minister.

Burnham Wants to Get Out of the Crisis

This good relationship is, in fact, essential. The measures Burnham announced for his first few days in office will not only have a major impact on the state budget—as his critics point out—but also on the wallets of ordinary people: He wants to eliminate the 5 percent sales tax on residential electricity bills and make bus fares more affordable. In addition, pubs, clubs, and other small establishments will pay lower business taxes starting next spring.

The savings for restaurants: an estimated little over 1,000 pounds per year. Not only does this put business owners in a good mood, but the lower electricity costs are also likely to please the public. And what do people do when they’re happy in the UK? They drink beer and eat chips.

Unsurprisingly, the video was well received. The press, however, found reasons to dissect the largely apolitical video. The *Independent* referred to a “performative Northerner” because it played into old stereotypes about Britons in the North. The *Express* sent a reporter to the pub, where he found a regular named Pat Cleary who said he hadn’t “noticed at all” that Burnham was in the bar.

What the journalist failed to notice: The costs of Burnham’s policies are debatable, but perhaps it’s not a disadvantage at all for a nation if the government isn’t constantly aware of them. Similar comments were also found on YouTube: One user feigned surprise and wondered why the finance minister and the prime minister were waging a war over chips (“A snack war?”)—instead of a civil war.

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