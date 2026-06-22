British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation. The 63-year-old said in a speech outside the government headquarters at 10 Downing Street that he is stepping down as leader of the Labour Party. He will remain in office as head of government until a successor is elected. A successor is already in the running in the form of Andy Burnham—the former mayor of Greater Manchester announced his candidacy almost immediately after Starmer’s announcement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation. The Labour politician is thus bowing to mounting pressure from within his own party over the past several months. Photo: Kin Cheung/AP/dpa

“Every decision I’ve made has been about putting the country I love first,” Starmer said. His party had spoken, and he intended to listen: “For that reason, I will step down as leader of the Labour Party.” Under the unwritten British constitution, the office of Prime Minister is tied to the position of leader of the governing party. He will now take time for his family, Starmer said in a trembling voice, and shortly afterward embraced his wife Victoria, who had joined him in front of the government headquarters.

A few days ago, Burnham had won a seat in Parliament by winning the by-election in the Makerfield constituency—the prerequisite for challenging the prime minister. Had Starmer tried to cling to his position, Burnham would have forced him into a protracted leadership race with a paralyzing internal party campaign. Another potential challenger, Wes Streeting, who had resigned as health minister, pledged his support to Burnham.

Calls for Resignation for Months

Starmer has been facing a severe crisis for months amid dismal poll numbers. He has long been under massive pressure within his parliamentary caucus, and most recently, an increasing number of cabinet members have also turned their backs on him. Several ministers have resigned. The latest escalation was triggered by a heavy defeat for Labour in the local and regional elections in England, Scotland, and Wales in May, in which the right-wing populist Reform UK party won a number of seats.

Immediately following this electoral defeat, Starmer had been called upon by numerous Labour MPs to resign—but the leader held on to his position for a long time, citing his 2024 election victory. Even shortly before and after the Makerfield by-election, Starmer had still appeared combative and announced that he intended to stand in a leadership election under any circumstances. However, over the weekend he spent at his country estate, Chequers, he changed his mind.

Starmer had done the country a “tremendous service,” Burnham said when announcing his candidacy. The priority now must be to move the country forward. “People want to see progress on economic growth, the cost of living, public services, housing, and opportunities for the next generation,” said the 56-year-old.

If he remains the sole candidate for the Labour leadership, the handover of duties as party leader could be completed by around July 18, the PA news agency reported. The formal appointment as prime minister must be made by King Charles III.

During his time as mayor of Greater Manchester, Burnham had become the charismatic darling of the party’s moderate-left wing. British media refer to him as the “King of the North,” in a nod to the fantasy series “Game of Thrones.” He has long been considered the most promising candidate to succeed Starmer. However, without a seat in Parliament, his hands were tied—the Labour leadership had blocked an earlier attempt by him to return to Westminster in February.

Starmer’s Journey Through the Crises

Yet the pressure on Starmer to announce his resignation was already extremely high at the beginning of the year. The main issue at the time was the appointment of Peter Mandelson as British ambassador to the U.S. in early 2025. Prior to that, more and more details had come to light about Mandelson’s close friendship with the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The key question was how much Starmer knew about this before the appointment. The Prime Minister denied all allegations.

Starmer and his party had secured a major election victory in the summer of 2024 and entered the legislative term with a substantial majority in the House of Commons. However, Starmer was never really able to capitalize on this. Several legislative proposals had failed due to resistance from within his own ranks. Moreover, the ruling party has been trailing the right-wing populists of Reform UK in the polls for months, and Reform UK could now once again capitalize on the chaos in Downing Street.

Since the Brexit referendum ten years ago, the British public has grown accustomed to seeing a constant turnover of prime ministers. Starmer’s successor will be the seventh person to hold the post in the past ten years.