ARCHIVE - The leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage. Photo: Thomas Krych/AP/dpa/Archive image Keystone

Initial results from the regional and local elections in the UK point to big gains for the right-wing populists of Reform UK.

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Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ruling Labour Party, on the other hand, has suffered heavy losses. British media once again speculated about a possible replacement of the head of government by his party.

After counting 43 districts in England, Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage's Reform Party won more than 350 seats on local committees. The Labour Social Democrats lost more than 250 seats. The opposition Conservatives also lost around 160 seats. In Newcastle under Lyme in the Midlands, Reform UK won an absolute majority in a district council.

In Scotland and Wales, Labour threatens to fall to third place

Reform leader Farage spoke of a "historic change in British politics". In view of his party's strong gains in former Labour strongholds, the traditional distinction between right and left is obsolete, said Farage according to the PA news agency.

Counting in the elections for the regional parliaments in Scotland and Wales is not due to begin until this Friday. A disastrous result for Labour is also expected there. According to polls, the independence parties SNP (Scotland) and Plaid Cymru (Wales) were on course to become the strongest party there. Labour is in danger of slipping to third place behind Reform UK.