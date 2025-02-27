Immigration authorities in Chiang Mai have arrested a 60-year-old Briton who lived in Thailand for 25 years without a valid visa. Facebook/immchiangmai

A Briton entered Thailand as a tourist in 2000 and stayed. He overstayed his 30-day visa by 25 years. Now he is being deported.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 60-year-old British man was arrested in Thailand after staying in the country for 25 years without a valid visa.

He initially lived in Bangkok for 13 years with a Thai woman and their child before they moved to Chiang Mai.

The immigration authorities discovered him as part of an operation against foreigners without residence permits. Show more

Do you sometimes just not want the vacations to end and you have to go back home? A 60-year-old British man probably felt the same way - because he stayed in Thailand for 25 years longer than his visa allowed.

The man has now been arrested 9135 days after his tourist visa expired. This was reported by the Chiang Mai Immigration Department on Facebook. As the "Independent" writes, he is said to have arrived in Thailand on January 9, 2000, but never left.

The Briton is now awaiting deportation. He was discovered as part of a raid by the immigration authorities on foreigners without a residence permit.

9135 days - that is 25 years that the 60-year-old spent in Thailand without a valid residence permit. According to the officials, the Briton has thus set a new record. Previously, a Pakistani is said to have been the longest person not to leave the country, at ten years.

The excuse was believed several times

But how was the man able to remain undetected for so long? During checks, he is said to have always said that he could not show his visa because it was being extended. He got away with this excuse for a long time.

The Briton first lived in Bangkok for 13 years, where he built a life together with a Thai woman. The two are also said to have had a child.

He then moved to Chiang Mai in the north of the country, where he spent the other twelve years of his time in Thailand. The man did not work and lived in the UK at the expense of his family.

More videos from the department