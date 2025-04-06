The Royal Navy's offshore patrol vessel HMS Mersey P283 off the west coast of Scotland. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Sipa USA

According to a media report, several suspected Russian spy sensors have been discovered in the sea around the UK.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The British Navy has discovered sensors on the seabed in British waters that have no business being there.

According to a report in "The Sunday Times", the army command and intelligence services are assuming Russian espionage.

The sensors were presumably intended to gather information about the four British submarines equipped with nuclear missiles. Show more

Several suspected Russian spy sensors have been found in British waters in recent months. The British navy has found some devices on the seabed, while others have been washed ashore, reported the British newspaper "The Sunday Times". According to the report, the army command and intelligence services suspect that the sensors were intended to gather information about the four British submarines equipped with nuclear missiles.

There is "a war raging" in the Atlantic, a high-ranking British military representative told the Sunday Times. "It's a game of cat and mouse that has been going on since the end of the Cold War and is now heating up again."

According to the newspaper's research, several unmanned underwater vehicles were also discovered near data cables in the sea. The government also has "credible information" that yachts belonging to Russian oligarchs may have been used for reconnaissance missions in the sea, the report continued.

Important telecommunications and power cables have already been damaged several times in the Baltic Sea since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. Experts assume that these are hybrid attacks against the West on behalf of Russia. Moscow rejects this.