Rebecca Reusch disappeared without a trace in 2019. Polizei Berlin

New movement in the Rebecca Reusch case: according to media reports, police are searching a property in Berlin. The then 15-year-old has been missing since February 2019 - the case caused a stir across Germany.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rebecca Reusch (15) disappeared without a trace from her sister's house in Berlin in February 2019.

According to media reports, a new search is currently underway at a property.

The brother-in-law has repeatedly been the focus of investigations, but there has been no evidence so far. Show more

Police have searched several properties in the case of Rebecca Reusch, who has been missing for more than six years. This was reported by RTL and the "Bild" newspaper. Special technical forces from the Federal Criminal Police Office combed through a property in the Tauche district of the municipality of Lindenberg, south-east of Berlin, together with Berlin police units on Monday. On Tuesday, the search continued on a neglected farm nearby.

The investigators arrived with extensive equipment - including ground penetrating radar and an excavator. Video drones and sniffer dogs were also deployed and officers are said to have questioned neighbors. An old water tank was pumped empty in the searched yard on Tuesday morning.

According to information from Bild, the two properties belong to Rebecca's brother-in-law's grandmother. The brother-in-law has already been targeted by investigators several times - he was the last person who is said to have seen Rebecca. He always denied any involvement, was temporarily arrested but later released.

According to Bild, there are now indications that the suspect took Rebecca's body to his grandmother's property. "We cannot rule out the possibility that Rebecca was buried on the property," the public prosecutor in charge told the newspaper.

Rebecca has still not been found

Rebecca disappeared from her sister's house in the Berlin district of Britz on February 18, 2019 and has been missing ever since. The then 15-year-old did not come to school and her personal belongings were left behind in the house.

The case caused great concern and speculation in Germany, partly because numerous tips were received from the public. The Berlin police emphasized at the time that they were "assuming a homicide".

It is still unclear whether the current police operation points to new leads.