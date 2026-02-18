Bruce Springsteen recently caused a stir with a song against brutal deportation raids. Now the rock legend is making another statement against the "rogue government in Washington".

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rock star Bruce Springsteen will soon be delivering his trenchant social criticism of the USA under President Donald Trump from an elevated position again.

On Tuesday, the 76-year-old announced the start of the US tour "Land of Hope and Dreams" with his E Street Band on March 31.

The tour is set to kick off in Minneapolis, where federal officials shot and killed two US citizens this year during protests against Trump's immigration policy.

Just over two weeks ago, the rock icon performed a protest song there to take a stand against the extensive deportation raids in Minneapolis.

A total of 20 dates are planned, with the tour ending on May 27 with an open-air concert in the capital Washington. Show more

Following his highly acclaimed protest performance in Minneapolis, US rock legend Bruce Springsteen is returning to the city in the state of Minnesota for the opening concert of his North American tour. The tour with the E Street Band under the title "The Land of Hopes and Dreams" is set to begin on March 31 and end in the capital Washington D.C., as announced on the artist's website and social media - including a new broadside against US President Donald Trump.

"We will rock your city in celebration and defense of America, American democracy, American freedom, our Constitution and our sacred American dream, all of which are under attack by our would-be king and his rogue government in Washington D.C.," Springsteen said in a video released to accompany the tour announcement.

The 76-year-old had recently written a protest song in response to the fatal shooting of two US citizens in the controversial deportation raids in Minneapolis and also sang it at his performance in the city at the end of January. In it, he refers to the deployed federal officers as "King Trump's private army" that "tramples on our rights" and sings about a burning city "under the boots of the occupiers".

Mass protests against raids on migrants

The operations and raids are part of the rigorous deportation policy of the US immigration authorities at the behest of Trump's government. The deaths of two US citizens, Alex Pretti and Renée Good, triggered a huge wave of outrage across the country. For weeks, people in Minneapolis protested against the raids on migrants and the violent suppression of protests.