The American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen (file photo). KEYSTONE

Bruce Springsteen protests against the violence of federal agents in US cities with a new song. 'Streets of Minneapolis' is dedicated to Rene Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot by them.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bruce Springsteen has released a new song entitled 'Streets of Minneapolis'.

The song reflects on the recent ICE operations in the Minnesota city that led to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

The song, which was written and recorded in two days, not only memorializes the victims, but is also a clear act of protest and resistance against the current administration of Donald Trump. Show more

The Boss can still do it. Bruce Springsteen could have rested on the laurels of his fame long ago; after all, he is 76 years old and his stage debut was more than 50 years ago.

But protest has always been a driving force for the man with the smoky voice. And Springsteen sees plenty of reason for this since the Trump administration took office.

"I wrote the song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it today in response to the state terror that has descended on the city of Minneapolis," Bruce Springsteen wrote on his website on Wednesday, where he published 'Streets of Minneapolis'.

Trump's private army and occupying boots

In it, he sings about King Trump's private army, occupying boots and two people who are left for dead. "It [the song] is dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good," the superstar continues.

The two victims of the federal officers, named in the song lyrics, are given a memorial with 'Streets of Minneapolis' that travels around the world. The song was viewed more than 2.5 million times on YouTube in the first 24 hours.

Protest songs are Springsteen's program

Contrary to what you might think, 'Streets of Minneapolis' is not a cover with new lyrics of Springsteen's classic 'Streets of Philadelphia'. In that song, the musician lamented the treatment of AIDS patients in the 1990s.

'Streets of Philadelphia' was part of the soundtrack to the movie 'Philadelphia' with Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. Bruce Springsteen won an Oscar for best song and numerous other awards.

'Streets of Minneapolis', on the other hand, is more raw, beginning with an acoustic guitar riff and escalating into a furious arrangement with guitar, organ and an accompanying choir.

Born in the USA', Bruce Springsteen's most famous song, does not celebrate life in America either, but laments the neglect and impoverishment of the working class in the USA. The fictional protagonist is a disillusioned Vietnam veteran.

In the meantime, some of these people who have been left behind have voted for Donald Trump for the second time - the president who has heavily armed federal agents hunting down immigrants and opponents of his policies. With deadly consequences.

"We'll remember the names of those who died - On the streets of Minneapolis" are the last lines of the four-and-a-half-minute protest anthem.