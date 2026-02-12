  1. Residential Customers
3700 kilometers in 109 days Buddhist monks march for peace

Nicole Agostini

12.2.2026

A group of Buddhist monks marched from Texas to Washington - in the freezing cold, sometimes barefoot. The final stop is at the Lincoln Memorial and a large crowd celebrates their message.

On February 10, a group of Buddhist monks reached Washington. A large crowd is waiting for them and shares their message: peace. The monks covered 3700 kilometers on foot in 109 days. They crossed nine US states and braved icy cold and snow.

Even an accident in which two monks were seriously injured could not stop them. Because their silent message is stronger than ever.

