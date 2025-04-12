Now that the budget plan has been narrowly passed, the real work begins for the Republicans: how far should benefit cuts on the one hand and tax cuts on the other go?

Republicans need to put together a budget that cuts as much as possible without jeopardizing their re-election bid.

If Donald Trump wants to balance the budget and also fulfill his tax promises, there is hardly any way around the big pots of social welfare.

Cuts amounting to 1.5 trillion are reportedly on the cards.

At the same time, the Republicans only have a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, which leaves little room for dissenters. Show more

The US Republicans have struggled to get their budget plan over the finishing line. Now comes the difficult part. Because the resolution passed this week was only a first step.

It allows the Republicans to draft a budget that they can pass through Congress without Democratic support. The next step is to work out the final budget: This should contain enough cuts to satisfy the right wing without jeopardizing the re-election chances of congressmen whose constituencies rely on social services.

Given the narrow majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate, the Republicans can hardly afford to lose votes from their own ranks. "We all have to pitch in to get it done," says the Republican majority leader in the House of Representatives, Steve Scalise. The road ahead will not be easy.

Cuts of 1.5 trillion promised

The Republicans are determined to extend individual tax breaks from President Donald Trump's first term in office before they expire at the end of the year. They are also aiming for further tax cuts that Trump promised during the election campaign. These include the abolition of taxes on tips and overtime.

"Everyone pitching in": Majority leader Steve Scalise.

And the tax cuts are only half of the equation. The final votes needed to pass the budget came from conservative MPs in the House of Representatives, who said they had previously received assurances from the leadership in both chambers.

Accordingly, they pledged to work towards a final budget with cuts of at least 1.5 trillion dollars. That would require changes to federal programs such as Medicaid, which some in the party may find difficult to agree to.

"If it's already this bumpy... "

"The Republicans' difficulties so far are just a taste of what's to come," said Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"Just a taste": Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Republican MP Max Miller from Ohio is also expecting a difficult process. Trump has made it clear that he does not want any cuts to the Medicaid healthcare program for people with low incomes, says Miller.

This could lead to a conflict with some conservatives who are calling for major spending cuts. "If it's this bumpy now, it's going to get worse in the future if the Speaker isn't able to bring Congress in line," Miller says.

According to the Democrats, the Republicans want to slash key government programs in order to pass tax cuts that primarily benefit wealthy households.

"Difficult to justify in their own constituency"

The Democrats are likely to stick to this narrative until the 2026 mid-term elections. Republicans should be worried about these elections, says Democratic MP Jim McGovern from Massachusetts: "I think it's going to be very hard for a moderate Republican, if there are any of them left, to vote for a budget like this and justify it in their own constituency."

A born politician in name: Jim McGovern.

Some Republicans made it clear to party leaders before the April 10 vote that they would be keeping a close eye on Medicaid changes in the final budget bill.

They wanted to make it clear that a group of party members would not agree to cuts in benefits for older and poorer people who rely on Medicaid, said Republican Representative Nicole Malliotakis from New York.

Her party colleague, Senator Susan Collins from Maine, who is running for re-election next year, also emphasized her position to the Republican leadership.

Will stricter testing be enough?

"I will not support cuts that affect low-income families and seniors, people with disabilities or rural hospitals," she emphasized.

Republicans argue that their focus is on getting able-bodied benefit recipients into work and more stringent eligibility checks. The Democrats, on the other hand, argue that the Republicans cannot achieve the savings being discussed without cutting benefits.

An important key to the Republicans' election chances in the coming year is likely to be the question of whether they can achieve an extension of the tax cuts from Trump's first term in office.

Otherwise, according to a calculation by the relevant committee in the House of Representatives, a family of four with the national median income of 80,610 dollars, for example, would have to expect tax increases of 1695 dollars.