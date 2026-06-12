The infringement proceedings against the EU member state Malta regarding an excessive government deficit have been dropped. EU finance ministers reached this agreement at a meeting in Luxembourg. They explained in a statement that the decision was justified because the general government deficit had been successfully and sustainably reduced to below three percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Previously, the European Commission had proposed dropping the proceedings against the Southern European country, which had been ongoing since 2024. The Brussels authority monitors whether EU member states comply with the strict limits: The so-called Stability and Growth Pact stipulates, among other things, that a member state’s debt level must not exceed 60 percent of economic output. At the same time, the budget deficit must remain below three percent of gross domestic product.

Due to excessive deficits, infringement proceedings are currently pending against Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. The possibility of opening proceedings against Bulgaria is being considered.