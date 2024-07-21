Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Keystone

Donald Trump has lashed out at opponent Joe Biden at his first campaign rally since the assassination attempt on him. And his doctor gave an update on his gunshot wound.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has continued his campaign in Michigan.

His doctor calls it a "miracle" that he survived the attempt on his life.

Meanwhile, the pressure on US President Joe Biden continues to grow. Show more

Donald Trump appeared together with his new vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance in Grand Rapids in the state of Michigan - exactly one week after an assassin shot and slightly injured him at a similar event in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump was as belligerent as ever, mocking the problems of Democratic incumbent Biden, who is facing a rebellion within his own party.

A gunman had opened fire on Trump a week earlier at a campaign rally in the town of Butler, Pennsylvania. The perpetrator was killed by security forces. One visitor to the rally died and two others were wounded. Trump was injured in his right ear. The incident was an escalation in the already heated US election campaign.

Details of Trump's injuries become public

Trump's team published details of his gunshot wound for the first time. In the assassination attempt, the bullet missed the ex-president's head by less than a centimeter, Trump's doctor Ronny Jackson announced in a written statement. The shot hit the upper part of Trump's right ear and caused a wound about two centimeters wide. This is in the process of healing properly. Overall, Trump is doing well and is recovering from the attack as expected. Jackson also emphasized: "It is an absolute miracle that he was not killed."

In Grand Rapids, Trump once again said in front of cheering supporters with regard to the assassination: "I stand before you only by the grace of Almighty God." Trump made his first appearance at a campaign rally together with his new running mate Vance. At a Republican nominating convention in Milwaukee a few days ago, the delegates officially selected the two as the candidate duo for the presidential election in November. "I made the right choice," said Trump about his new running mate. "He's so good."

Trump raved about the meeting of his party in Milwaukee. "It was like a big, beautiful, four-day celebration of love." There was no arguing, no shouting, no yelling.

Schadenfreude over Biden's crisis

The Republican, on the other hand, mocked the upcoming Democratic nominating convention in August. "They have a couple of problems. One, they have no idea who their candidate is." Trump was referring to the Democrats' revolt against their leader Biden, who wants to run for a second term in the November election. However, the 81-year-old is under massive pressure due to his age and doubts about his mental fitness. A growing number of party colleagues are publicly calling on Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

Trump made fun of the Democratic incumbent several times during his appearance. Biden cannot find his way off a stage on his own. "He has no idea what he's doing." The Republican disparaged his rival as a "weak old man" and "stupid person" who surrounds himself with fascists, communists and bad people.

Trump also took an offensive approach to Vice President Kamala Harris, who is considered the most likely replacement candidate in the event of Biden withdrawing from the election campaign. "She's crazy", Trump raged. He could tell by her laugh. "She's crazy."

Pressure on Biden continues to grow

Meanwhile, the collective pressure from Democrats on Biden continues to grow. Incessantly and in increasing numbers, more Democrats are venturing out of the US Congress to publicly call on their party colleague to drop out of the presidential race. Most recently, a dozen more Democrats publicly called on Biden to withdraw within 24 hours. The tone is also becoming harsher. One member of parliament publicly stated that he no longer recognized Biden during a recent meeting.

Behind the scenes, according to media reports, the very top echelons of the party are also trying to persuade Biden to withdraw, including the two top Democrats in Congress, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, as well as the former leader of the House of Representatives and still influential Democrat, Nancy Pelosi. Biden's former boss, ex-President Barack Obama, is also said to have expressed concerns.

Biden, who is currently isolating himself in his private home in Rehoboth Beach in the state of Delaware due to a coronavirus infection and is not appearing in public, has so far appeared unimpressed by the internal party rebellion and has announced his return to the campaign stage next week. According to the US media, however, the 81-year-old is no longer categorically ruling out dropping out of the race in view of the enormous resistance within his own ranks.

Publicly, Biden has so far firmly rejected all demands to withdraw. His campaign team also insists that he has no intention of dropping out.

