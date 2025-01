Members of the German Bundestag vote on the agenda to allow a vote on the CDU/CSU's "influx limitation law" to curb migration in the plenary chamber in the Bundestag. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa Keystone

The Bundestag has rejected the CDU/CSU parliamentary group's hotly debated bill to limit migration. This was announced by session chair Petra Pau after the vote in the second reading on the so-called Influx Limitation Act.