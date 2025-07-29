A helicopter wreckage is floating in a river near Grimma in Saxony. The pilot of the Bundeswehr aircraft is missing. KEYSTONE

A German Armed Forces helicopter has crashed into a river in Saxony. This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Leipzig police. No casualties are known so far, but the pilot is missing.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German army helicopter has crashed into a river near Leipzig in Saxony.

According to the police, paddlers spotted a helicopter part in the river and alerted the authorities.

The pilot of the aircraft involved in the accident is missing. Show more

According to German air traffic control, a helicopter disappeared between 10.00 and 10.30 am. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the district fire brigade association in the district of Leipzig in eastern Germany. Paddlers had found debris in the river Mulde near the town of Grimma, not far from Leipzig, at around 12 noon.

According to the Leipzig police, it was a Bundeswehr helicopter. They had set up a military exclusion zone at the crash site, said the police spokeswoman.

The "Bild" newspaper had previously reported that the Bundeswehr was missing a helicopter and the pilot. Germany's Ministry of Defense did not initially provide any information on the case.

Large quantities of kerosene had leaked on site, the wreckage was lying in the middle of the river and was difficult to access, the fire department spokesman told the German Press Agency (dpa). Around 50 emergency personnel were on site to collect the kerosene and begin the recovery operation.