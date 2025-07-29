According to German air traffic control, a helicopter disappeared between 10.00 and 10.30 am. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the district fire brigade association in the district of Leipzig in eastern Germany. Paddlers had found debris in the river Mulde near the town of Grimma, not far from Leipzig, at around 12 noon.
According to the Leipzig police, it was a Bundeswehr helicopter. They had set up a military exclusion zone at the crash site, said the police spokeswoman.
The "Bild" newspaper had previously reported that the Bundeswehr was missing a helicopter and the pilot. Germany's Ministry of Defense did not initially provide any information on the case.
Large quantities of kerosene had leaked on site, the wreckage was lying in the middle of the river and was difficult to access, the fire department spokesman told the German Press Agency (dpa). Around 50 emergency personnel were on site to collect the kerosene and begin the recovery operation.