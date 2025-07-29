A German Armed Forces helicopter crashed into a river in Saxony this morning. This was confirmed by a Leipzig police spokeswoman. Two fatalities were recovered in the evening.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German army helicopter has crashed into a river near Leipzig in Saxony.

According to the police, paddlers spotted a helicopter part in the river and alerted the authorities.

It was not until the evening that emergency services recovered two fatalities. A third crew member is still missing. Show more

Two fatalities have been recovered following the crash of a Bundeswehr helicopter near Grimma in Saxony. The third occupant of the helicopter is still being searched for, an air force spokeswoman told the AFP news agency on Tuesday evening.

The spokeswoman would not provide further details on the identity of the dead and the missing crew member. "This was an experienced crew," she merely said.

According to German air traffic control, the helicopter disappeared between 10 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the district fire brigade association in the district of Leipzig in eastern Germany. Paddlers had found debris in the river Mulde near the town of Grimma, not far from Leipzig, at around 12 noon.

A helicopter wreckage is floating in a river near Grimma in Saxony. The pilot of the Bundeswehr aircraft is missing. KEYSTONE

According to the Leipzig police, it was a Bundeswehr helicopter. They had set up a military exclusion zone at the crash site, said the police spokeswoman.

The "Bild" newspaper had previously reported that the Bundeswehr was missing a helicopter and the pilot. The cause of the crash was initially unknown. "We are currently investigating the situation with the local rescue services and the recovery work is continuing," the air force spokeswoman told AFP in the evening. "We do not yet have any information on the cause of the accident."

Large quantities of kerosene had leaked on site, the wreckage was lying in the middle of the river and was difficult to access, the fire department spokesman told the German Press Agency (dpa). Around 50 emergency personnel were on site to collect the kerosene and begin the recovery operation.

This article was updated after initial publication with details of the recovered victims.