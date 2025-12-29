Police released this photo of the robbery. Polizei Gelsenkirchen

Unknown persons broke into a savings bank in Gelsenkirchen DE over the holidays and used a drill to break into the vault. The perpetrators were able to escape.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Unknown perpetrators broke into a savings bank in Gelsenkirchen DE on Monday night and drilled a hole in the vault.

The crime was discovered by a fire alarm at around 3.58 am.

The police are investigating and are looking for witnesses who noticed anything suspicious over the holidays. Show more

In Gelsenkirchen DE, there was a spectacular break-in at a savings bank building on Monday night. According to a police statement, unknown perpetrators took advantage of the quiet of the holidays to drive a hole in the vault with a drill and search several safe deposit boxes.

The break-in was noticed at around 3.58 a.m. when a fire alarm was received by the local fire station. The police and fire department then searched the building and discovered the break-through to the vault in the basement.

According to current information, the perpetrators gained access to the building via a neighboring parking garage and presumably fled with their loot this way as well. There is no information yet on the amount of the loss.

The police have launched an extensive investigation.