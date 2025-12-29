In Gelsenkirchen DE, there was a spectacular break-in at a savings bank building on Monday night. According to a police statement, unknown perpetrators took advantage of the quiet of the holidays to drive a hole in the vault with a drill and search several safe deposit boxes.
The break-in was noticed at around 3.58 a.m. when a fire alarm was received by the local fire station. The police and fire department then searched the building and discovered the break-through to the vault in the basement.
According to current information, the perpetrators gained access to the building via a neighboring parking garage and presumably fled with their loot this way as well. There is no information yet on the amount of the loss.
The police have launched an extensive investigation.