The burning freighter off the coast of Alaska. Bild: U.S. Coast Guard

The car freighter "Morning Midas" with around 3000 cars on board is still burning off the coast of Alaska. Rescue no longer seems possible.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you The rescue operation for a burning freighter off the coast of Alaska seems to have come too late.

The ship was carrying around 3,000 vehicles, including 70 electric cars and 682 hybrid vehicles.

If the freighter sinks, a huge environmental disaster is imminent. Show more

All help seems to have come too late for the "Morning Midas" freighter drifting rudderless in the sea off the coast of Alaska. A fire broke out on the 183-metre-long ship at the beginning of June and the 22 crew members were evacuated. But the 3,000 or so vehicles on board, including 70 electric cars and 681 hybrid vehicles, are still burning. Large quantities of toxic smoke are rising.

The lithium-ion batteries in the electric cars are particularly dangerous, as they burn at extremely high temperatures and produce toxic gases. The risk of an environmental disaster in the waters off Alaska is increasing dramatically.

The rescue operation has been launched and a tugboat has already arrived at the scene of the accident around 200 miles (approx. 322 km) south of the Adak Islands, according to Manager Magazin. However, the rescue experts need at least three tugs to pull the ship into a port.

By the time two more requested tugs arrive, it could probably be too late, according to the experts. This is because there is a high possibility that the freighter will sink in the coming days. The burnt vehicles on the ship will soon start to slide, and the already badly damaged wreck could start to lean. Then a further rescue operation would no longer be possible. It would be a huge disaster for the environment.