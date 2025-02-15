Accident involving a bus and five cars - two people's lives in danger - Gallery The bus only comes to a halt about 200 meters away from a disused building. Image: dpa Two people were critically injured. Image: dpa Accident involving a bus and five cars - two people's lives in danger - Gallery The bus only comes to a halt about 200 meters away from a disused building. Image: dpa Two people were critically injured. Image: dpa

In the morning, a bus collides with five cars in the German Sauerland region - a field of wreckage. Two people with life-threatening injuries are taken to hospital by rescue helicopter.

A bus collided with five vehicles in the Sauerland region, crashed one of them into the front of a pizzeria and only came to a halt after around 200 meters at a disused building. 13 people were injured in the accident in Hemer, two of whom were in mortal danger, a spokesman for the police in the Märkischer Kreis district in North Rhine-Westphalia told the German Press Agency. "It's an absolute shambles that we see here."

The 62-year-old bus driver and a 19-year-old woman who was on the bus suffered life-threatening injuries. They were taken to various hospitals by rescue helicopter in the morning. Two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two children were among the slightly injured, the spokesperson added.

The course of the accident still needs to be reconstructed

The accident occurred in the morning on the main road in Hemer for reasons that are still unclear: the bus is said to have crashed into a tree, crossed the road and collided with four parked cars and a moving car.

The bus pushed one of the parked vehicles against the front of a pizzeria. However, it reportedly did not come to a halt, but continued on and was only stopped after a total of 150 to 200 meters by a disused brick building. The course of the accident had to be recorded and reconstructed in detail, the spokesperson emphasized.