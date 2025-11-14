Numerous emergency services are on the scene. X

Shortly before the weekend, a serious traffic accident occurs in the Swedish capital. The police release initial details.

DPA dpa

Several people have been killed or injured in a serious accident in the center of Stockholm. According to the police in the Swedish capital, several people were hit by a bus on a busy road near a university in the north of the city. They said that there were injuries and fatalities. She did not want to give any further details at first.

According to media reports, an out-of-service double-decker bus crashed into a bus stop in the afternoon. Footage from the SVT radio station showed numerous ambulances, fire engines and patrol cars at the scene.

The scene of the accident is close to the Tekniska Högskolan subway station, which is also home to the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH). The bus driver has been arrested, reported SVT and the newspaper "Expressen", among others.