Bus crashes into Seine near Paris - learner driver at the wheel - Gallery A bus is completely submerged in the Seine in an accident near Paris. Image: dpa The bus was rescued from the river by cranes. Image: dpa Bus crashes into Seine near Paris - learner driver at the wheel - Gallery A bus is completely submerged in the Seine in an accident near Paris. Image: dpa The bus was rescued from the river by cranes. Image: dpa

After a steering error, a bus ends up in the Seine. Rescue workers and oarsmen rescue the occupants - the learner driver who was driving the bus is taken into police custody.

DPA dpa

In a spectacular accident in the Parisian suburb of Juvisy-sur-Orge, a public bus rammed into a parked car on the banks of the Seine, plunged into the river and sank. The municipality thanked the rescue workers and first responders who rescued the four occupants from the water without any major injuries.

As the newspaper "Le Parisien" reported, citing eyewitnesses, several members of a rowing club were out on the Seine when they saw the bus plunge into the water and immediately rushed to help. The parked car also sank into the Seine.

Learner driver steers bus into the Seine

At the wheel of the bus was a learner driver who made a steering error when leaving the bus station and headed straight for the Seine, reported France Info, citing the police. The trainee bus driver, who was traveling under the supervision of a driving instructor, was taken into police custody after the accident.

According to the prefecture, the emergency services were on the scene with 34 firefighters, 60 police officers, divers and numerous emergency vehicles. The bus and the car were later recovered from the Seine by two cranes.