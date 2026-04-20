A bus crashed into a supermarket in Salzburg. KEYSTONE

A bus crashed into a supermarket in the Itzling district of Salzburg on Monday morning. One person was killed and dozens were injured, some seriously.

Lea Oetiker

A bus crashed into a building in the Itzling district of Salzburg, Austria, on Monday morning. The bus left the road for unknown reasons, drove through a traffic circle and crashed head-on into the entrance area of a supermarket.

One person died at the scene of the accident. Numerous people were also injured, several of them seriously. According to the emergency services, a total of between 25 and 30 people were affected.

One person was killed in the accident. KEYSTONE

The Red Cross, fire department and police were deployed in large numbers. A screen was erected while the emergency services tended to the injured. The fire department is working to remove the badly damaged trolleybus from the building.

The supermarket also sustained considerable damage. The statics of the building are currently being checked by experts. The area around the scene of the accident has been cordoned off, causing traffic obstructions.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.